๐™’๐™๐™–๐™ฉ ๐™˜๐™–๐™ช๐™œ๐™๐™ฉ ๐™ข๐™ฎ ๐™–๐™ฉ๐™ฉ๐™š๐™ฃ๐™ฉ๐™ž๐™ค๐™ฃ? The energy intensity of AI tools versus incumbent technologies. For example, I have been using the ChatGPT search extension, but it requires 10x the energy of a Google search.

๐™’๐™๐™ฎ ๐™ž๐™ฉ ๐™ข๐™–๐™ฉ๐™ฉ๐™š๐™ง๐™จ? AI-powered tools have seamlessly integrated into my daily workflows, offering tailored responses and streamlining tasksโ€”even in areas where a simple Google search might suffice.

Yet, this is just the beginning. The range and complexity of workflows being reshaped by AI are growing at an astonishing pace.

And it means that even as chips and algorithms become more efficient, I find myself evolving into a far more energy-intensive office workerโ€”leveraging technology to push productivity (and ease of use), but consuming more energy along the way.

๐˜ฟ๐™š๐™ฉ๐™–๐™ž๐™ก๐™จ:

โ€ขย ย Metrics are based on a report from Blackstone.