𝙒𝙝𝙖𝙩 𝙘𝙖𝙪𝙜𝙝𝙩 𝙢𝙮 𝙖𝙩𝙩𝙚𝙣𝙩𝙞𝙤𝙣? The energy intensity of AI tools versus incumbent technologies. For example, I have been using the ChatGPT search extension, but it requires 10x the energy of a Google search.

𝙒𝙝𝙮 𝙞𝙩 𝙢𝙖𝙩𝙩𝙚𝙧𝙨? AI-powered tools have seamlessly integrated into my daily workflows, offering tailored responses and streamlining tasks—even in areas where a simple Google search might suffice.

Yet, this is just the beginning. The range and complexity of workflows being reshaped by AI are growing at an astonishing pace.

And it means that even as chips and algorithms become more efficient, I find myself evolving into a far more energy-intensive office worker—leveraging technology to push productivity (and ease of use), but consuming more energy along the way.

𝘿𝙚𝙩𝙖𝙞𝙡𝙨:

• Metrics are based on a report from Blackstone.