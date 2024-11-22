𝙒𝙝𝙖𝙩 𝙘𝙖𝙪𝙜𝙝𝙩 𝙢𝙮 𝙖𝙩𝙩𝙚𝙣𝙩𝙞𝙤𝙣?

TotalEnergies, bp, Equinor and Shell announced a $500 million joint investment commitment in support of the UN Sustainable Development Goal 7 (UN SDG7) during COP29.

𝙒𝙝𝙮 𝙞𝙩 𝙢𝙖𝙩𝙩𝙚𝙧𝙨?

Sustainability is increasingly being approached as a shared industry challenge, prompting collaborative efforts to amplify impact. This joint $500 million investment consolidates individual sustainability initiatives, enabling companies to de-risk innovation, unlock new market opportunities, and strengthen their reputation while aligning with regulatory and ESG investor priorities.

By entrusting the commitment to a single "global private equity firm with a strong track record in impact investing," the collaboration not only attracts a diverse pool of top-tier managers but also enhances influence over investment decisions and reduces overall administrative costs, maximizing efficiency and impact.

𝘿𝙚𝙩𝙖𝙞𝙡𝙨:

• UN Sustainable Development Goal 7 (UN SDG7) is one of the 17 Sustainable Development Goals adopted by the United Nations in 2015 as part of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development. It focuses on ensuring access to affordable, reliable, sustainable, and modern energy for all.

• The commitment will fund projects aimed at improving energy access in sub-Saharan Africa, South Asia, and Southeast Asia and focus on solutions including solar home systems, mini/metro grids, clean cooking solutions, and enabling technologies (such as e-mobility, energy storage and management solutions).

𝙇𝙞𝙣𝙠𝙨: