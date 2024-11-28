𝙒𝙝𝙖𝙩 𝙘𝙖𝙪𝙜𝙝𝙩 𝙢𝙮 𝙖𝙩𝙩𝙚𝙣𝙩𝙞𝙤𝙣? Element Energy energized a 53 MWh (the world’s largest) second-life grid connected battery installation in ERCOT this week.

𝙒𝙝𝙮 𝙞𝙩 𝙢𝙖𝙩𝙩𝙚𝙧𝙨? The electric vehicle (EV) industry is providing multiple tailwinds for battery electric storage systems (BESS). Second-life battery applications, like Element’s storage project, depend on “waste” from EV’s and illustrate post-production synergies between the technologies.

First-life battery projects also benefited as rising EV production has driven down battery costs for battery energy storage systems by enhancing economies of scale, spurring technological advancements, and strengthening the supply chain.

𝘿𝙚𝙩𝙖𝙞𝙡𝙨:

• Second-life batteries are lithium-ion batteries that, after serving their initial purpose—typically in electric vehicles (EVs)—still retain about 70-80% of their original capacity.

• In November 2023 Element Energy raised $111 million in capital comprised of a $73 million Series B equity investment and a $38 million debt facility provided by Keyframe Capital Partners, L.P. Equity investors included: Cohort Ventures, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Drive Catalyst, FM Capital, AFW Partners, LG Technology Ventures, Edison International, Prelude Ventures, and Radar Partners.

𝙇𝙞𝙣𝙠𝙨:

• Element Energy press release

• 2023 capital raise press release