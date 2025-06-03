𝗗𝗮𝘁𝗮 𝗰𝗲𝗻𝘁𝗲𝗿 𝗽𝗼𝘄𝗲𝗿 𝗱𝗲𝗺𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗺𝗲𝗮𝗻𝘀 𝘁𝗲𝗰𝗵 𝗶𝘀 𝗶𝗻 𝗲𝗻𝗲𝗿𝗴𝘆. 𝗔𝗻𝗱 𝗲𝗻𝗲𝗿𝗴𝘆 𝗶𝘀 𝗶𝗻 𝘁𝗲𝗰𝗵.

Today’s headlines on the WSJ’s Artificial Intelligence page today serve as a reminder of just how broad the technology’s reach has become:

𝗠𝗨𝗦𝗜𝗖: “Universal, Warner and Sony Are Negotiating AI Licensing Rights for Music”

𝗧𝗥𝗔𝗗𝗘𝗦: “AI Is Here for Plumbers and Electricians. Will It Transform Home Services?”

𝗔𝗗𝗩𝗘𝗥𝗧𝗜𝗦𝗜𝗡𝗚: “Meta Aims to Fully Automate Ad Creation Using AI”

AI is coming to industry - all industries - fast. And so are the data centers (and power demand) that enable it.

For energy, 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗾𝘂𝗲𝘀𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻 𝗶𝘀𝗻’𝘁 𝗷𝘂𝘀𝘁 “𝗵𝗼𝘄 𝗺𝘂𝗰𝗵” 𝘄𝗶𝗹𝗹 𝗴𝗲𝘁 𝗯𝘂𝗶𝗹𝘁, 𝗶𝘁’𝘀 𝗮𝗹𝘀𝗼 “𝘄𝗵𝗲𝗿𝗲”. Turns out “𝗺𝗼𝗿𝗲 𝘁𝗵𝗮𝗻 𝟲𝟱,𝟬𝟬𝟬 𝗯𝘂𝗶𝗹𝗱𝗮𝗯𝗹𝗲 𝗮𝗰𝗿𝗲𝘀 𝗮𝗹𝗿𝗲𝗮𝗱𝘆 𝗮𝗰𝗾𝘂𝗶𝗿𝗲𝗱 𝗯𝘆 𝗱𝗮𝘁𝗮 𝗰𝗲𝗻𝘁𝗲𝗿 𝗱𝗲𝘃𝗲𝗹𝗼𝗽𝗲𝗿𝘀 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝘁𝗵𝗲𝗶𝗿 𝘀𝘂𝗯𝘀𝗶𝗱𝗶𝗮𝗿𝗶𝗲𝘀 𝗮𝗰𝗿𝗼𝘀𝘀 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗟𝗼𝘄𝗲𝗿 𝟰𝟴”.

Here’s a hotspot around New Albany:

𝗪𝗵𝗮𝘁 𝗴𝗲𝘁’𝘀 𝗯𝘂𝗶𝗹𝘁 𝗳𝗶𝗿𝘀𝘁? That’s a “speed to power” question. And while some of the hotspots are obvious, others are not.

𝗪𝗵𝗶𝗰𝗵 𝗮𝗿𝗲𝗮𝘀 𝗱𝗼 𝘆𝗼𝘂 𝘀𝗲𝗲 𝗮𝘀 𝘂𝗻𝗱𝗲𝗿𝗮𝗽𝗽𝗿𝗲𝗰𝗶𝗮𝘁𝗲𝗱 (𝗼𝗿 𝗼𝘃𝗲𝗿-𝗵𝘆𝗽𝗲𝗱) 𝗳𝗼𝗿 𝗱𝗮𝘁𝗮 𝗰𝗲𝗻𝘁𝗲𝗿 𝗱𝗲𝘃𝗲𝗹𝗼𝗽𝗺𝗲𝗻𝘁?