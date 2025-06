๐™’๐™๐™–๐™ฉ ๐™˜๐™–๐™ช๐™œ๐™๐™ฉ ๐™ข๐™ฎ ๐™–๐™ฉ๐™ฉ๐™š๐™ฃ๐™ฉ๐™ž๐™ค๐™ฃ?

AI headlines have spotlighted nuclear-powered data centers, but yesterday, PG&E signed with Atomic Canyon to deploy AI software that will streamline document retrieval, cut costs, and boost operational efficiency, supporting its license extension efforts at the Diablo Canyon power plant.

๐™’๐™๐™ฎ ๐™ž๐™ฉ ๐™ข๐™–๐™ฉ๐™ฉ๐™š๐™ง๐™จ?

AI-driven software that extends the operating life of physical assets like Diablo Canyonโ€”a large-scale, low-carbon, and dispatchable generation sourceโ€”plays a key role in meeting the rising energy demands, much of which are fueled by AI itself.

This is a good example of softwareโ€™s potential to address the gridโ€™s physical limitations. Other promising applications include software that optimizes transmission infrastructure, manages virtual power plants, and enhances load flexibility.

๐˜ฟ๐™š๐™ฉ๐™–๐™ž๐™ก๐™จ:

โ€ขย ย Diablo Canyon generates approximately 2,300 megawatts (MW) of electricity, and represents about 9% of Californiaโ€™s total electricity generation.

โ€ขย ย The facility holds approximately 9,000 procedures and 9 million documents, many digitized from paper or microfiche. To extend its federal license for up to 20 more years, PG&E must develop aging management plans, relying heavily on decades-old records.

โ€ขย ย PG&E's noted that AI could eventually assist with complex tasks like maintenance scheduling, which requires understanding the plant's interconnected systems. This labor-intensive process could see significant efficiency gains through AI.

๐™‡๐™ž๐™ฃ๐™ ๐™จ:

โ€ขย ย Press Release: PG&E Launches First Commercial Deployment of On-Site Generative AI Solution for the Nuclear Energy Sector at Diablo Canyon

โ€ขย ย Reuters article: California's only nuclear plant to use AI to help comply with new licensing challenges