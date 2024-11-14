𝙒𝙝𝙖𝙩 𝙘𝙖𝙪𝙜𝙝𝙩 𝙢𝙮 𝙖𝙩𝙩𝙚𝙣𝙩𝙞𝙤𝙣?

AI headlines have spotlighted nuclear-powered data centers, but yesterday, PG&E signed with Atomic Canyon to deploy AI software that will streamline document retrieval, cut costs, and boost operational efficiency, supporting its license extension efforts at the Diablo Canyon power plant.

𝙒𝙝𝙮 𝙞𝙩 𝙢𝙖𝙩𝙩𝙚𝙧𝙨?

AI-driven software that extends the operating life of physical assets like Diablo Canyon—a large-scale, low-carbon, and dispatchable generation source—plays a key role in meeting the rising energy demands, much of which are fueled by AI itself.

This is a good example of software’s potential to address the grid’s physical limitations. Other promising applications include software that optimizes transmission infrastructure, manages virtual power plants, and enhances load flexibility.

𝘿𝙚𝙩𝙖𝙞𝙡𝙨:

• Diablo Canyon generates approximately 2,300 megawatts (MW) of electricity, and represents about 9% of California’s total electricity generation.

• The facility holds approximately 9,000 procedures and 9 million documents, many digitized from paper or microfiche. To extend its federal license for up to 20 more years, PG&E must develop aging management plans, relying heavily on decades-old records.

• PG&E's noted that AI could eventually assist with complex tasks like maintenance scheduling, which requires understanding the plant's interconnected systems. This labor-intensive process could see significant efficiency gains through AI.

𝙇𝙞𝙣𝙠𝙨:

• Press Release: PG&E Launches First Commercial Deployment of On-Site Generative AI Solution for the Nuclear Energy Sector at Diablo Canyon

• Reuters article: California's only nuclear plant to use AI to help comply with new licensing challenges