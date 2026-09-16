Behind-the-meter (BTM) comes up in most of my data center conversations and it has started to sound like “alignment” or “strategy”. Familiar words that act like containers for our individual assumptions. BTM usually still implies some grid connection, and the disagreement usually comes down to two questions. When does the grid arrive? How much of the finished campus does it serve?

For any new data center project, time-to-power is the first criterion. To have a project you need a timely pathway to a powered shell. Cost is rising on the grid-served path. Texas, for example, is rewriting transmission cost allocation for large loads by year-end, and BTM offers the fast lane around it.

The math explains why. On-site power carries a premium of roughly $15 to $35/MWh versus grid power delivered at $69/MWh. Our base case puts the 20-year present value of that premium at $1.58 million/MW. Energizing 2.5 years earlier is worth $3.1 million/MW. About 15 months of earlier operation covers the premium.

ERCOT takes a median 32.7 months to build the transmission upgrades triggered by a large load, after studies and approvals. Reciprocating engines and fuel cells can deliver power in 18 to 24 months from order. That gap pulls projects behind the meter.

Once the path to first power is established, developers optimize the economics. If you are building over multiple phases, as many large campuses do, that includes optimizing your relationship with the grid. Later phases have time for transmission studies, network upgrades and for tariff structures to stabilize.

That last point is growing in importance: tariffs are moving in one direction. Dominion’s GS-5 rate charges large loads for 85% of contracted transmission and distribution capacity and 60% of generation, used or not. PJM denies netting treatment to loads above 50 MW and charges them on actual grid reliance. Both charge you for the size of the connection rather than the use of it. That turns the connection from cheap insurance into a subscription, and it forces a real decision about how big to make it. Contract large and the capacity cost is sunk, at which point grid energy beats on-site fuel at the margin and the plant built for phase one drifts toward backup.

This complicates the load growth picture. We have long held that queues overstate total demand. Now policy is pushing more near-term projects behind the meter, so even the real demand shows up off-grid more often than most forecasts assume. That is not the end state. As those projects mature, we expect even the fully islanded ones to build toward the grid. Longer transmission delays are the risk, since they turn the phase-one plant into the permanent plant.

So when you hear BTM, do not stop at the label. Ask how thick the grid connection will be, and when.

Thoughts, questions or things we missed? Send me a note (or hit reply) - I would love to hear from you. Thanks for reading!

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