𝙒𝙝𝙖𝙩 𝙘𝙖𝙪𝙜𝙝𝙩 𝙢𝙮 𝙖𝙩𝙩𝙚𝙣𝙩𝙞𝙤𝙣? MARA Holdings is buying a 114 MW wind farm in Texas and take it off the grid to power a bitcoin mine.

𝙒𝙝𝙮 𝙞𝙩 𝙢𝙖𝙩𝙩𝙚𝙧𝙨? Flexible loads like bitcoin mining are well suited to take advantage of curtailed renewable generation. Here, MARA is taking advantage of zero marginal cost power to extend the life of older ASICs and expand it’s overall mining capacity. The site also boasts 240 MW of interconnection capacity that could be valuable for non-wind assets seeking a faster connection to the SPP grid.

How many more of this type of deals will we see?

𝙇𝙞𝙣𝙠𝙨:

• MARA’s press release.