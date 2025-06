๐™’๐™๐™–๐™ฉ ๐™˜๐™–๐™ช๐™œ๐™๐™ฉ ๐™ข๐™ฎ ๐™–๐™ฉ๐™ฉ๐™š๐™ฃ๐™ฉ๐™ž๐™ค๐™ฃ? MARA Holdings is buying a 114 MW wind farm in Texas and take it off the grid to power a bitcoin mine.

๐™’๐™๐™ฎ ๐™ž๐™ฉ ๐™ข๐™–๐™ฉ๐™ฉ๐™š๐™ง๐™จ? Flexible loads like bitcoin mining are well suited to take advantage of curtailed renewable generation. Here, MARA is taking advantage of zero marginal cost power to extend the life of older ASICs and expand itโ€™s overall mining capacity. The site also boasts 240 MW of interconnection capacity that could be valuable for non-wind assets seeking a faster connection to the SPP grid.

How many more of this type of deals will we see?

๐™‡๐™ž๐™ฃ๐™ ๐™จ:

โ€ขย ย MARAโ€™s press release.