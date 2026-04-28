Ferris Bueller’s Day Off was the movie I loved growing up. The fantasy of a day full of possibility and the universe bending Ferris’s way. A Cubs game, a Ferrari, a parade down Michigan Avenue? It all sucked me in.

Gas generation in 2026 is having a Ferris kind of day. GE Vernova’s gas turbine order book crossed 100 gigawatts at the end of Q1 2026, up from 83 GW just one quarter earlier. Siemens is similarly stuffed. Hyperscalers are signing direct. EIR has grid-connected gas builds averaging 10 GW per year, double the prior two-year pace. Pricing on new turbine bids is up 10% to 20% above the 4Q’25 backlog average. The day is bright.

I also remember Cameron, in the garage, listening to the odometer click. Here too, there is tension building. A tension we described two weeks ago in The Sibling Squabble: grid-connected gas burn for power stays roughly flat through 2030 even as load grows 10% and capacity grows by tens of gigawatts. Solar, wind, and batteries conspire to compress gas utilization across more hours of the year. New capacity does not translate into meaningfully more energy delivered.

The note left a few nuances understated. The demand is real, but bottlenecked. Heavy-duty turbine slots are sold into 2029. The chip supply chain (EUV throughput, memory, global allocation) is growing but still gates how fast data centers can consume the power gas is meant to serve. Supply chain is the binding constraint.

Against that constraint, gas demand can grow anyway. An increasing share of incremental data center load is being met by dedicated behind-the-meter gas generation and distributed generation hardware (aeros, recips, fuel cells) with more slack in their queue. Those molecules (around 1.8 Bcf/d by EIR’s count) show up in the gas balance, just not in grid-connected power burn.

But there are more miles still to reverse off the odometer. Coal retirements keep slipping, almost every quarter, deferring the substitution trade gas has been waiting on for a decade. SMRs and geothermal are no longer slideware. GEV expects an NRC license to construct at Clinch River as soon as 2H’26. Fervo just filed its S-1. Both arrive in the early 2030s on cost curves still grinding down, ready to compete for capacity and dispatch in that decade.

The movie ends differently for each of the players. IPPs do not want load moving off grid. Gas producers do not want more capacity that runs less often. Turbine OEMs do not want optionality on the order book to evaporate before it converts. Each of them gets a Ferris headline today and a Cameron question on the drive home.

Comments, questions or things I missed? Send me a note (or hit reply) - I would love to hear from you. Thanks for reading!

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