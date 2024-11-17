𝙒𝙝𝙖𝙩 𝙘𝙖𝙪𝙜𝙝𝙩 𝙢𝙮 𝙖𝙩𝙩𝙚𝙣𝙩𝙞𝙤𝙣? Chris Wright has been nominated to serve as energy secretary by Donald Trump.

𝙒𝙝𝙮 𝙞𝙩 𝙢𝙖𝙩𝙩𝙚𝙧𝙨? Chris is an energy executive (CEO of Liberty Energy) and vocal advocate for energy. Regardless of the technology or pathway folks prefer (and there are many), his willingness, and ability, to engage in constructive discourse across a range of energy topics will be an asset for US energy interests.

Please consider watching this discussion between Chris, Scott Tinker (Switch Energy Alliance), and Dr. Julio Friedmann (Carbon Direct) from the 2023 Evolve conference: