𝙒𝙝𝙖𝙩 𝙘𝙖𝙪𝙜𝙝𝙩 𝙢𝙮 𝙖𝙩𝙩𝙚𝙣𝙩𝙞𝙤𝙣? The 5.4% decline from 2022-2024 in Fortune Global 500 companies with “carbon” targets, versus 8.0% and 7.4% increases in targets for “chemicals and plastics” and “biodiversity” according to McKinsey & Company.

𝙒𝙝𝙮 𝙞𝙩 𝙢𝙖𝙩𝙩𝙚𝙧𝙨? Investor and corporate focus on emissions is noticeably waning, with a decline in corporate actions and the targets that drive them.

Despite this, 78% of Fortune Global 500 companies still have “carbon” targets, and many are expanding their objectives to encompass broader environmental factors. This shift indicates a future where an increasing number of environmental attributes could become monetizable, moving beyond today’s predominantly carbon-focused markets.

The evolution from carbon emissions to a wider array of environmental assets—or liabilities—is already reshaping energy markets. As additional attributes gain material value, the ripple effects could drive significant disruption across industries.

What “non-carbon” attribute do you think will hold the greatest future value or create the most disruption?