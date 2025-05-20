𝗗𝗮𝘁𝗮 𝗖𝗲𝗻𝘁𝗲𝗿 𝗱𝗮𝘁𝗮 𝗱𝗲𝗰𝗲𝗽𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻𝘀...?

Multiple exponential forces underpin predictions for power demand from data centers.

But 𝗲𝘅𝗽𝗼𝗻𝗲𝗻𝘁𝗶𝗮𝗹 𝗼𝘂𝘁𝗰𝗼𝗺𝗲𝘀 𝗮𝗿𝗲 𝗻𝗼𝘁𝗼𝗿𝗶𝗼𝘂𝘀𝗹𝘆 𝗵𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝘁𝗼 𝗳𝗼𝗿𝗲𝗰𝗮𝘀𝘁. The result is plenty of opinions and uncertainty “how big”, and “how fast”, this load is coming at the grid.

A few of the big factors at work:

𝗖𝗼𝗺𝗽𝘂𝘁𝗲 𝗱𝗲𝗺𝗮𝗻𝗱: Historically exponential, and expectations that AI will lead to an inflection in the growth rate.

𝗖𝗼𝗺𝗽𝘂𝘁𝗲 𝗲𝗻𝗲𝗿𝗴𝘆 𝗲𝗳𝗳𝗶𝗰𝗶𝗲𝗻𝗰𝘆: Each generation of chip has consistently delivered more compute per watt.

𝗣𝗼𝘄𝗲𝗿 𝗨𝘀𝗮𝗴𝗲 𝗘𝗳𝗳𝗶𝗰𝗶𝗲𝗻𝗰𝘆 (𝗣𝗨𝗘): The ratio of total energy consumed by a facility to the energy used by the IT equipment alone continues to improve.

𝗖𝗮𝗽𝗶𝘁𝗮𝗹 𝗘𝗳𝗳𝗶𝗰𝗶𝗲𝗻𝗰𝘆 𝗼𝗳 𝗣𝗼𝘄𝗲𝗿: While dollar per unit of compute continues to decline, dollars per unit of energy consumed is rising.

𝗠𝗮𝗶𝗻𝘁𝗲𝗻𝗮𝗻𝗰𝗲 𝗖𝗮𝗽𝗶𝘁𝗮𝗹 𝗥𝘂𝗻-𝗥𝗮𝘁𝗲: Chips are getting replaced on a 4-6 year cycle. As facility capacity expands, so does the run-rate of maintenance capital.

Add in the land grab (see image below) as stakeholders across the country look to take advantage of the AI boom, and it’s no wonder that the headlines (such as Microsoft pulling back from data center leases) can be hard to interpret.

𝗪𝗵𝗲𝗿𝗲 𝗱𝗼 𝘆𝗼𝘂 𝗳𝗶𝗻𝗱 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗴𝗿𝗲𝗮𝘁𝗲𝘀𝘁 𝗱𝗲𝗯𝗮𝘁𝗲 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗱𝗶𝗳𝗳𝗲𝗿𝗲𝗻𝗰𝗲𝘀 𝗶𝗻 𝘆𝗼𝘂𝗿 𝗳𝗮𝘃𝗼𝗿𝗶𝘁𝗲 𝗳𝗼𝗿𝗲𝗰𝗮𝘀𝘁𝘀 𝗳𝗼𝗿 𝗱𝗮𝘁𝗮 𝗰𝗲𝗻𝘁𝗲𝗿 𝗽𝗼𝘄𝗲𝗿 𝗱𝗲𝗺𝗮𝗻𝗱?