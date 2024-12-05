𝙒𝙝𝙖𝙩 𝙘𝙖𝙪𝙜𝙝𝙩 𝙢𝙮 𝙖𝙩𝙩𝙚𝙣𝙩𝙞𝙤𝙣? Alberta seeking $100B in data center investment over five years.

𝙒𝙝𝙮 𝙞𝙩 𝙢𝙖𝙩𝙩𝙚𝙧𝙨? While some jurisdictions worry about meeting the energy demand generated by data center development, others like Alberta are actively seeking out the investment these facilities bring with them. As my colleague Carson Kearl notes, there is about 6,500 MW of data center proposals in the AESO’s queue, and it will take all of that and more to hit the province’s target.

Note: To put 6,500 MW in context, it is more than 50% of Alberta’s record electricity demand of 12,384 MW, achieved On January 11, 2024.

𝙇𝙞𝙣𝙠𝙨:

• A good article from Chris Varcoe on the announcement.

• AESO Connection Project List Dashboard