That is one of the stranger implications of the backlash we discussed after last week’s midterms. I expect developers to shop for more sites, keep more options alive and work harder to secure power themselves.

The opposition is hard to miss. Limits on data centers won 44 of 45 local votes, with median support of roughly 77% in both Trump-won and Harris-won counties. Apparently, Americans can still agree on something: put the data center somewhere else. Polling by Heatmap and Embold shows support for a data center nearby falling from 43% to 21% in a year.

I see the election as confirmation of a trend already underway. With divided government in Washington, I expect more consequential decisions to land with governors, utility commissions and county boards. State bills on data centers and large loads have climbed from 57 in 2024 to 445 so far this year. The local rulebook is getting thicker.

Here is the twist. If you need five sites to come through, and fewer prospects are likely to make it, you need more prospects. Developers already hold land representing an estimated 272 GW of potential capacity. I expect greater uncertainty to encourage more backup plans. The queue can grow because projects are getting harder to build.

Once the chips arrive, waiting gets expensive. We estimate that a year with hardware delivered and the site dark costs $8.4 million to $14.7 million per MW of IT capacity. Before construction, a developer pays under $1 million. Idle GPUs make for expensive storage.

That gap strengthens the incentive to pay for certainty, including supplying your own power. Utilities are also demanding bigger commitments. Eight of ten large-load tariffs we compared bill for 70% to 90% of contracted demand over 10 to 20 years. Use it or not, much of the bill still arrives.

Protecting other ratepayers makes sense. But those terms sharpen the developer’s question: if I am paying for power infrastructure for two decades, should I build my own?

For our power outlook, project maturity matters. Much of our high-confidence near-term list is already well advanced. We see more exposure in later projects still awaiting approvals, equipment and power arrangements. So expect more proposals, more shopping between jurisdictions and more efforts to bring your own power. I will watch which projects clear those hurdles and how fast they ramp. A longer queue may tell us more about developers’ backup plans than tomorrow’s electricity demand.

We went deeper into these topics in a webinar last week. Check out the recording and the accompanying slide deck.

Comments, questions or things I missed? Send me a note (or hit reply) - I would love to hear from you. Thanks for reading!

Morning Energy is a syndicated note published through Enverus Intelligence. My contributions will also be distributed here. Please note that links frequently lead to content available only to subscribers of Enverus solutions. Please reach out if you have any questions. Thanks! - Ian.