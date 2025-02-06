𝙒𝙝𝙖𝙩 𝙘𝙖𝙪𝙜𝙝𝙩 𝙢𝙮 𝙖𝙩𝙩𝙚𝙣𝙩𝙞𝙤𝙣? Emissions might be out of vogue, but trend of public data that makes visible WHO and HOW MUCH is still going strong. Today’s example? Carbon Mapper, who just released 300+ plumes captured by the Tanager-1 satellite in their data portal.

Source | Carbon Mapper Data Portal

𝙒𝙝𝙮 𝙞𝙩 𝙢𝙖𝙩𝙩𝙚𝙧𝙨? Even if emissions regulation slackens, “name and shame” risk is rising. The images below zoom into and map methane plumes (and estimate rates) recorded since December 1, 2024 in the Northern Delaware basin and Shanxi China.

𝗔𝗿𝗲 𝗶𝗺𝗮𝗴𝗲𝘀 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗱𝗮𝘁𝗮 𝗹𝗶𝗸𝗲 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗲𝘅𝗮𝗺𝗽𝗹𝗲 𝗯𝗲𝗹𝗼𝘄 𝘀𝘂𝗳𝗳𝗶𝗰𝗶𝗲𝗻𝘁 𝘁𝗼 𝗰𝗵𝗮𝗻𝗴𝗲 𝗯𝗲𝗵𝗮𝘃𝗶𝗼𝗿? 𝗛𝗼𝘄 𝗱𝗼𝗲𝘀 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗮𝘃𝗮𝗶𝗹𝗮𝗯𝗶𝗹𝗶𝘁𝘆 𝗼𝗳 𝘁𝗵𝗶𝘀 𝗱𝗮𝘁𝗮 𝗶𝗺𝗽𝗮𝗰𝘁 𝘆𝗼𝘂𝗿 𝗯𝘂𝘀𝗶𝗻𝗲𝘀𝘀?

Delaware Basin