From 𝙀𝙑𝙊𝙇𝙑𝙀 2025 𝙨𝙥𝙤𝙩𝙡𝙞𝙜𝙝𝙩𝙞𝙣𝙜 𝘼𝙄 𝙖𝙨 𝙖 𝙙𝙚𝙘𝙞𝙨𝙞𝙤𝙣-𝙢𝙖𝙠𝙞𝙣𝙜 𝙘𝙖𝙩𝙖𝙡𝙮𝙨𝙩, 𝙛𝙧𝙖𝙘𝙠𝙞𝙣𝙜’𝙨 𝙚𝙭𝙥𝙖𝙣𝙨𝙞𝙤𝙣 𝙞𝙣𝙩𝙤 𝙘𝙡𝙚𝙖𝙣 𝙩𝙚𝙘𝙝, 𝙀𝙍𝘾𝙊𝙏’𝙨 𝙝𝙞𝙜𝙝-𝙨𝙩𝙖𝙠𝙚𝙨 𝙚𝙣𝙚𝙧𝙜𝙮 𝙢𝙞𝙭, 𝙖𝙣𝙙 𝙀𝙋𝙍𝙄’𝙨 𝙜𝙧𝙤𝙪𝙣𝙙𝙚𝙙 𝙖𝙣𝙖𝙡𝙮𝙨𝙞𝙨 𝙖𝙢𝙞𝙙 𝙗𝙡𝙖𝙘𝙠𝙤𝙪𝙩 𝙗𝙪𝙯𝙯, there has been plenty to discuss over the last couple weeks.

▪️𝗔𝗜 𝘀𝘁𝗼𝗹𝗲 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝘀𝗽𝗼𝘁𝗹𝗶𝗴𝗵𝘁 𝗮𝘁 𝗘𝗻𝘃𝗲𝗿𝘂𝘀 𝗘𝗩𝗢𝗟𝗩𝗘 𝟮𝟬𝟮𝟱, delivering one key takeaway: “𝙎𝙥𝙚𝙚𝙙 𝙩𝙤 𝘾𝙡𝙖𝙧𝙞𝙩𝙮.” Across sessions, AI was praised as a powerful collaborator—accelerating workflows, surfacing insights, and driving sharper decisions.

▪️Fracking went from fringe to foundational in oil and gas—now it’s cracking open 𝗻𝗲𝘄 𝗳𝗿𝗼𝗻𝘁𝗶𝗲𝗿𝘀 𝗶𝗻 𝗴𝗲𝗼𝘁𝗵𝗲𝗿𝗺𝗮𝗹 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗵𝘆𝗱𝗿𝗼𝗴𝗲𝗻.

▪️𝗘𝗥𝗖𝗢𝗧 𝘀𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝘀 𝗼𝘂𝘁 as one of the world’s most dynamic power markets—driven by diverse resources, rapid solar and storage growth, and selective gas additions—all unfolding amid a fragmented policy landscape and limited grid coordination.

▪️Amid speculation and noise, 𝗘𝗣𝗥𝗜’𝘀 𝘄𝗲𝗯𝗶𝗻𝗮𝗿 𝗰𝘂𝘁 𝘁𝗵𝗿𝗼𝘂𝗴𝗵 with a clear, data-driven look at what’s publicly known about the Iberian blackout.

𝗪𝗵𝗮𝘁 𝘄𝗲𝗿𝗲 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗺𝗼𝘀𝘁 𝗶𝗻𝘁𝗲𝗿𝗲𝘀𝘁𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝘀𝘁𝗼𝗿𝗶𝗲𝘀, 𝗶𝗱𝗲𝗮𝘀 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗯𝗲𝘀𝘁 𝗰𝗼𝗻𝘁𝗲𝗻𝘁 𝘆𝗼𝘂 𝘀𝗮𝘄 𝘁𝗵𝗶𝘀 𝘄𝗲𝗲𝗸? Please share in the comments for all of us!

The Pexapark Podcast

I recently sat down with Luca Pedretti, COO and Co-Founder of Pexapark to discuss “What makes ERCOT one of the most dynamic power markets in the world?”. We discuss:

▪️ Why ERCOT Load Forecasts Are Likely Overstated

▪️ Why battery Storage Is Now Inseparable from Solar Growth

▪️ How Policy and Market Signals Remain Misaligned

You can listen to the episode here.