𝙒𝙝𝙖𝙩 𝙘𝙖𝙪𝙜𝙝𝙩 𝙢𝙮 𝙖𝙩𝙩𝙚𝙣𝙩𝙞𝙤𝙣?

The WSJ reporting that Exxon Mobil supports the U.S. remaining in the Paris climate agreement.

The article highlights concerns that a U.S. withdrawal would “create uncertainty and risk undermining global efforts to prevent the worst impacts of climate change.”

Darren Woods, CEO of Exxon Mobil, noted that it is challenging for businesses when policy shifts with each administration, likening it to an unproductive “pendulum swing.”

𝙒𝙝𝙮 𝙞𝙩 𝙢𝙖𝙩𝙩𝙚𝙧𝙨?

• Exxon Mobil, once seen as resistant of climate policies, is now publicly backing continued participation in the Paris Agreement. This shift underscores the company's prioritization of policy stability over rapid change, recognizing that consistency can be more beneficial for long-term business planning than short-term policy shifts.

• The article highlights the influence of prominent oil and gas leaders, such as Harold Hamm, founder of Continental Resources, and Liberty Energy CEO Chris Wright — who is reportedly under consideration for the role of Energy Secretary — on Trump’s energy policy.