𝙒𝙝𝙖𝙩 𝙘𝙖𝙪𝙜𝙝𝙩 𝙢𝙮 𝙖𝙩𝙩𝙚𝙣𝙩𝙞𝙤𝙣? TotalEnergies is reportedly pausing the Attentive Energy offshore wind project off the coast of New York.

𝙒𝙝𝙮 𝙞𝙩 𝙢𝙖𝙩𝙩𝙚𝙧𝙨? Trump’s victory has raised questions about which incentives for renewables and other “energy transition” technologies might be at risk under the new administration. The “pausing” of the Attentive project illustrates the chilling effect this uncertainty can have on investment, even before the new administration takes office.

𝘿𝙚𝙩𝙖𝙞𝙡𝙨:

• Offshore wind has been a top target for Trump. He has described offshore wind projects as “horrible, the most expensive energy there is… They ruin the environment, they kill the birds, they kill the whales” and told voters “we are going to make sure that that ends on Day 1” in a speech.

• Patrick Pouyanne was quoted “I decided to put the project on pause, because all the offshore wind projects are in Democratic states ... we'll see better in four years”

• The Attentive Energy project is a offshore wind project in New York state and a joint venture between TotalEnergies, Rise Light & Power, and Corio Generation. Phase 1 was planned to be 1,400, with the project ultimately producing as much as 3,000 MW.

