๐™’๐™๐™–๐™ฉ ๐™˜๐™–๐™ช๐™œ๐™๐™ฉ ๐™ข๐™ฎ ๐™–๐™ฉ๐™ฉ๐™š๐™ฃ๐™ฉ๐™ž๐™ค๐™ฃ? TotalEnergies is reportedly pausing the Attentive Energy offshore wind project off the coast of New York.

๐™’๐™๐™ฎ ๐™ž๐™ฉ ๐™ข๐™–๐™ฉ๐™ฉ๐™š๐™ง๐™จ? Trumpโ€™s victory has raised questions about which incentives for renewables and other โ€œenergy transitionโ€ technologies might be at risk under the new administration. The โ€œpausingโ€ of the Attentive project illustrates the chilling effect this uncertainty can have on investment, even before the new administration takes office.

๐˜ฟ๐™š๐™ฉ๐™–๐™ž๐™ก๐™จ:

โ€ขย ย Offshore wind has been a top target for Trump. He has described offshore wind projects as โ€œhorrible, the most expensive energy there isโ€ฆ They ruin the environment, they kill the birds, they kill the whalesโ€ and told voters โ€œwe are going to make sure that that ends on Day 1โ€ in a speech.

โ€ข Patrick Pouyanne was quoted โ€œI decided to put the project on pause, because all the offshore wind projects are in Democratic states ... we'll see better in four yearsโ€

โ€ข The Attentive Energy project is a offshore wind project in New York state and a joint venture between TotalEnergies, Rise Light & Power, and Corio Generation. Phase 1 was planned to be 1,400, with the project ultimately producing as much as 3,000 MW.

Source | Attentive Energy

