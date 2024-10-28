Gas Fired Data Centers
GE Vernova on Hyperscalers
What caught my attention? GE Vernova CEO Scott Strazik pointed to solutions that provide “baseload power with HA gas turbines” when asked: “are you seeing any commonality in the mix of product type that they [hyperscalers] are interested in?” during their Q3 2024 earnings call.
Why it matters? The headlines have focused on nuclear -SMRs, Three Mile Island restart, etc. – but GE Vernova is seeing strong demand for gas-fired solutions in their order book, even with EPA rules that require CO2 emissions reductions equivalent to 90% carbon capture and storage by 2032.
GE Vernova HA Gas Turbines:
Output Range: 448–571 MW in simple-cycle mode.
Fuel Flexibility: Operates on both "rich" and "lean" gaseous fuels.
Hydrogen Capability: Supports up to 50% hydrogen (H₂) with a pathway to reach 100%.
30% Load Turndown: The gas turbine efficiently operates at as low as 30% of its maximum capacity, allowing operators to meet lower demand without shutting down.
Optional Park Mode (7–15% Load): At 7–15% of maximum load, park mode keeps the turbine online and ready to quickly ramp up as demand increases.