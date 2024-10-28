What caught my attention? GE Vernova CEO Scott Strazik pointed to solutions that provide “baseload power with HA gas turbines” when asked: “are you seeing any commonality in the mix of product type that they [hyperscalers] are interested in?” during their Q3 2024 earnings call.

Why it matters? The headlines have focused on nuclear -SMRs, Three Mile Island restart, etc. – but GE Vernova is seeing strong demand for gas-fired solutions in their order book, even with EPA rules that require CO2 emissions reductions equivalent to 90% carbon capture and storage by 2032.

GE Vernova HA Gas Turbines: