๐™’๐™๐™–๐™ฉ ๐™˜๐™–๐™ช๐™œ๐™๐™ฉ ๐™ข๐™ฎ ๐™–๐™ฉ๐™ฉ๐™š๐™ฃ๐™ฉ๐™ž๐™ค๐™ฃ? Metaโ€™s dual announcements of a new $10B data center in NE Louisiana (itโ€™s largest) and plans for a RFP targeting 1-4 GW of new nuclear generation capacity in the US.

๐™’๐™๐™ฎ ๐™ž๐™ฉ ๐™ข๐™–๐™ฉ๐™ฉ๐™š๐™ง๐™จ? The dual announcements highlight the energy reality of data center growth.

In the short-term, access to power dominates: Entergy is โ€œfast-tracking plans to build three natural gas power plants in Louisiana capable of generating 2,262 megawatts for Metaโ€™s data center over a 15-year periodโ€ according the Associated Press.

Meta also acknowledges that โ€œnuclear energy projects are more capital intensive, take longer to develop, are subject to more regulatory requirements, and have a longer expected operational lifeโ€ and is looking for ways to support the industry, even though power is not expected until the early 2030โ€™s.

๐™‡๐™ž๐™ฃ๐™ ๐™จ:

โ€ขย ย Metaโ€™s nuclear announcement.

โ€ข Article from the Associated Press.