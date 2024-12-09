𝙒𝙝𝙖𝙩 𝙘𝙖𝙪𝙜𝙝𝙩 𝙢𝙮 𝙖𝙩𝙩𝙚𝙣𝙩𝙞𝙤𝙣? Meta’s dual announcements of a new $10B data center in NE Louisiana (it’s largest) and plans for a RFP targeting 1-4 GW of new nuclear generation capacity in the US.

𝙒𝙝𝙮 𝙞𝙩 𝙢𝙖𝙩𝙩𝙚𝙧𝙨? The dual announcements highlight the energy reality of data center growth.

In the short-term, access to power dominates: Entergy is “fast-tracking plans to build three natural gas power plants in Louisiana capable of generating 2,262 megawatts for Meta’s data center over a 15-year period” according the Associated Press.

Meta also acknowledges that “nuclear energy projects are more capital intensive, take longer to develop, are subject to more regulatory requirements, and have a longer expected operational life” and is looking for ways to support the industry, even though power is not expected until the early 2030’s.

• Meta’s nuclear announcement.

• Article from the Associated Press.