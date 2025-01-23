𝙒𝙝𝙖𝙩 𝙘𝙖𝙪𝙜𝙝𝙩 𝙢𝙮 𝙖𝙩𝙩𝙚𝙣𝙩𝙞𝙤𝙣? Tailwinds and headwinds highlighted during GE Vernova’s 2024 results call. Specifically, strength in gas fired generation (across a variety of turbine models), headwinds for onshore wind, and medium/long-term excitement for SMRs.

𝙒𝙝𝙮 𝙞𝙩 𝙢𝙖𝙩𝙩𝙚𝙧𝙨? GE Vernova provides insight into where investment is focused in power market. Highlights were:

Gas: Rapid growth, driven by US load increases and AI-driven data center demand, is prompting a capacity expansion for heavy-duty gas turbines from 48 units in 2023 to 70-80 annually by late 2026. Gas orders doubled to 20 GW this year, with shipments expected to reach 20 GW annually by 2027 and remain steady.

Nuclear: Growing interest and see an opportunity to add 5 gigawatts of nuclear power in the US between existing facilities using their technology (65 plants) and potential restarts.

Wind: Cautious on the timing of an onshore order inflection in North America as customers continue to navigate growing interconnection queues and higher interest rates

SMRs: Expect the first plant will be commissioned in Canada in 2029 and have growing confidence that many more will be commissioned in the US in “2032 and beyond”.