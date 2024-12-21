NOTE: “The Week That Was” is a recap of ideas shared over the last seven days.

Share On Energy

Themes for 2025

2025 will be an incredible year for energy. Check out a few of the themes our team Enverus Intelligence® Research in this post by our CEO, Manuj Nikhanj:

The race for artificial intelligence dominance has escalated into a global security issue, layering complexity onto an already volatile energy market. From balancing commodity prices and trade uncertainties to addressing environmental and investor demands, energy players are navigating uncharted waters as we move into 2025. Against this backdrop we see four major themes for 2025:



- The U.S. data center boom, LNG export growth and a regulatory overhaul are set to reshape global energy markets.



- Only a select few energy transition technologies (including global gas) are building momentum towards commercialization, with battery storage increasingly disrupting U.S. power markets.



- Brent oil prices are expected to average $80/bbl leading to cautious resource expansion amid a volatile oil price environment as the market focuses on OPEC+ and China.



- U.S. upstream industry will continue to grind away at efficiencies as well costs stabilize in the face of tariff pressures.



One thing is for certain, the intersection of power and gas will drive the North American energy narrative in 2025, with oil production taking a back seat. Power is not only influencing the gas sector but is permeating every aspect of the energy landscape. The energy sector has never been more prominent, or dynamic