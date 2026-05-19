Name the play: large resource in place, exploitable with recent technology shifts in drilling and completions, delivering energy into a market worried about capacity. That narrative underpinned the early days of shale. Now horizontal drilling and stimulation underpin enhanced geothermal systems, or EGS. Last week Fervo raised $1.89 billion in an IPO that may mark when the Granite Boom began.

Highlights from the listing: 70 million shares at $27, upsized from 55.5 million, popped 33% on the open. Third largest US energy IPO in 15 years, behind Kinder Morgan in 2011 and Plains GP in 2013, both midstream MLPs. The recent energy reference list is otherwise LNG infrastructure and state-owned privatizations. Fervo’s $10 billion debut as a venture-backed producer is more noteworthy in that company.

Some napkin math on the price tag. Mark the 500 MW under construction at $2 million per MW, roughly where CEG and VST trade. Mark 3 GW of advanced development at $0.5 to $1 million per MW. That covers $2.5 to $4 billion. The market ascribes the remaining $6 to $7.5 billion to 38 GW of early-stage portfolio, around $150 to $200 per kW.

E&Ps pay for undeveloped sticks. Why not for EGS sticks? Depends on whether they are scarce. For EGS, that is a question of land, technology diffusion, and substitution.

BLM geothermal bids are up tenfold since 2023, with top bids hitting $412 per acre in Nevada’s record 2025 sale. Fervo built its 595,900-acre position at roughly $4 per acre between 2019 and 2021. ORA and Buffalo River Minerals are the new public bidders. Our Geothermal Acreage piece ran the numbers.

Geothermal acreage well sited for the grid is a lot like tier one shale acreage. Early grabs are the advantage, if you got the right rock. More than a few E&Ps missed the core (anyone remember Talisman Energy?). Did Fervo get it right?

Technology diffusion will come. Fervo has an exploitation answer key that is working today, with a learning curve compressing LCOEs. That is an advantage for now. But the dependence on drilling and completion service providers means, like with shale, those advantages will not stay Fervo’s forever.

Power markets are not precious about generation. An electron is an electron. The substitute to watch is SMRs, not solar plus storage. X-energy raised $1 billion last month on the same thesis. Fervo has 658 MW of 15-year PPAs signed across SCE, Shell, Google, and two California CCAs. $7.2 billion of revenue backlog, implied near $93 per MWh. SMRs are still chasing site approvals. That is a wide gap.

Most booms echo the past. With EGS, I hear the echoes of shale: the land capture, the rapid improvements (and falling breakevens), and technology diffusion. If those echoes foreshadow another energy renaissance, last week’s IPO is its first signpost. Congratulations to the Fervo team.

Comments, questions or things I missed? Send me a note (or hit reply) - I would love to hear from you. Thanks for reading!

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