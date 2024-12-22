𝙒𝙝𝙖𝙩 𝙘𝙖𝙪𝙜𝙝𝙩 𝙢𝙮 𝙖𝙩𝙩𝙚𝙣𝙩𝙞𝙤𝙣? India will lead both coal & oil consumption growth in 2025, according to data from the IEA and EIA.

𝙒𝙝𝙮 𝙞𝙩 𝙢𝙖𝙩𝙩𝙚𝙧𝙨? India, now the world’s most populous nation (a title it claimed in 2023) and the leading driver of growth in oil and coal consumption, is emerging as the new engine of global energy demand.

With distinct priorities, alliances, and demographics, India’s influence on energy markets will diverge from China’s, reshaping expectations for commodity prices, energy security, and emissions policies. All at at time when the US energy landscape also looks set to change with the incoming administration.

Over the next four years, which transition will be more dramatic for global energy markets? Trump or India?

𝘿𝙚𝙩𝙖𝙞𝙡𝙨:

• As of December 2024, India holds the position of the world's most populous country, with an estimated population of approximately 1.451 billion people.

• Over 2024 and 2025, India accounts for 25% of total oil consumption growth globally, according to the EIA.

Figure 1 | Annual Change in World Liquid Fuels Consumption (2022-2025)

• For 2025 Indian coal consumption is expected to rise by 41.73 Mt in 2025, versus a decline of 48.74 Mt in China, according to the IEA.

Figure 2 | Changes in coal consumption by country, 2023-2025