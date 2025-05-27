On Energy

"𝗥𝗲𝗹𝗮𝘁𝗶𝘃𝗲 𝘁𝗼 𝗰𝗼𝗮𝗹, 𝗴𝗮𝘀 𝗶𝘀 𝗰𝗲𝗿𝘁𝗮𝗶𝗻𝗹𝘆 𝗶𝘀 [cleaner]. 𝗔𝗹𝗺𝗼𝘀𝘁 𝟲𝟬% 𝗹𝗼𝘄𝗲𝗿 𝗼𝗻 𝗮 𝗖𝗢𝟮 𝗽𝗲𝗿 𝗸𝗪𝗵 𝗯𝗮𝘀𝗶𝘀, according to EIA data (2.31 vs 0.96 lbs/kWh). However, methane releases along the production and transportation networks eat into this advantage." It's true about the methane releases ("fugitive emissions") eating into the advantage of gas over coal. However one of the largest sources of methane release is coal mining itself. Once fugitive emissions from coal mining is accounted for, the advantage of gas (mostly methane) looks better. Also 'upstream' methane leaks in the gas production and distribution process have more straightforward engineering solutions than leaks from coal mines themselves, especially open-cut mines. There are a number of solutions to methane leaks from coal mines as well and many of these are being implemented.

