Is it a (data center) race?

Should regions trying to attract data centres think of it as a race? Or is the opportunity so vast that there is little risk to a more patient approach?

This question came up while discussing the opportunities for Alberta yesterday on a panel at YYC Data Con. I've been thinking about what this means for secondary and emerging data center markets ever since.

My fellow panelist argued that we should go at a reasonable pace and think through the risks and the consequences of rapid development from these facilities. I argued that there are many more projects being proposed that will get built and, in a sense it is a race to get started.

While I agree it is important to think about the sustainability, environmental impact, social impact and consumer impact of adding large loads at a rapid scale into new market, I also believe that establishing a new region as an attractive place to invest and build these types of projects will also carry advantages and attract more capital in the future. And that sense I do see it as a race.

But it's an interesting question that contrasts an eagerness to benefit from the latest technology boom and the need to ensure that development benefits a wide array of stakeholders and harms as few as possible (now and in the future).

What do you think?

Should regions think of this as a race to attract capital?

Will regions that attract a critical mass of data centers accrue benefits that give them an advantage to attract more investment later?

I'd love to hear your comments.