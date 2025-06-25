The People Are the Product. The core of what we provide to the market is our people. It is their talents and capabilities, their ideas (and resulting work), and the engagement with their personalities that allows our customers to develop a relationship with our business and a desire for continued engagement at a high level and at high value.

Work Is the Tool With Which We Craft Our People. While business outcomes are important, the real work is the development of the skills, capabilities, wisdom and trust of our team. And that is created through the work we do together.

Assign Tasks to Pairs. By working in a pair, you get the majority of the benefits of a team, strengthen the relationship between the people working together, and retain an efficient allocation of resources. This combination maximizes development of the team while achieving high-quality output.