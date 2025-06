๐™’๐™๐™–๐™ฉ ๐™˜๐™–๐™ช๐™œ๐™๐™ฉ ๐™ข๐™ฎ ๐™–๐™ฉ๐™ฉ๐™š๐™ฃ๐™ฉ๐™ž๐™ค๐™ฃ? The Whitehouse setting targets earlier this month to grow US nuclear capacity, including adding 35 GW of new nuclear capacity (operational or under construction by 2035) and 200 GW of new capacity deployed by by 2050.

๐™’๐™๐™ฎ ๐™ž๐™ฉ ๐™ข๐™–๐™ฉ๐™ฉ๐™š๐™ง๐™จ? Following the completion of Southern Nuclearโ€™s Vogtle-4 there are now zero large scale reactors currently under construction in the US. Achieving these targets would effectively โ€œre-startโ€ the US nuclear industry, which is likely the point.

Source | World Nuclear Association

๐˜ฟ๐™š๐™ฉ๐™–๐™ž๐™ก๐™จ:

โ€ขย ย The US nuclear operating capacity sits at ~97GW and adding another 200 GW creates the headline of โ€œtripling capacityโ€.

โ€ข For context, 66 reactors (~67 GW) are currently under construction globally, led by ~32 GW in China, 5.4 GW in India and ~4.4 GW in Turkey and Egypt.

Source | World Nuclear Association

๐™‡๐™ž๐™ฃ๐™ ๐™จ:

โ€ข World Nuclear Association