Our family got bigger recently. Three kids now, in a house we bought when we were planning on two. So we have started pricing out building something that fits. There are different ways to do this: you can be your own general contractor, juggle the framer, the electrician, the plumber, and the roofer, and own every missed handoff between them. Or you buy from a master builder who hands you the keys and stands behind the whole job.

For powered compute the builders are assembling fast. SoftBank, DigitalBridge, and ArcLight are stacking demand, digital infrastructure, and power under one $150 billion-plus roof. Blackstone put $5 billion into a TPU venture with Google. KKR and Energy Capital Partners staked $50 billion. Each looks like what a homebuilder sells: one counterparty that delivers the finished product, powered compute, and manages the trades that go into it. xAI already sells it, with Anthropic paying around $1.25 billion a month for all of Colossus 1, roughly 300 MW of powered compute.

But not every buyer is worth building for, and load is not one thing. For example, our electrification forecast adds about 24 GW by 2035 from heat pumps, EV charging, and industry, each with its own price elasticity and none in a hurry. Hyperscalers and model labs are different: large, concentrated, and creditworthy, and they care about far more than the commodity price: time-to-power, reliability, density, cooling, scale, execution certainty all factor. Microsoft is paying Constellation at least $100/MWh to restart Three Mile Island, double the market, for that bundle.

The timing is right. Sourcing powered compute keeps getting harder: more scale to coordinate, a grid clogged with big new loads, generation costs inflating, and local and regulatory pushback. Between the offtake and an energized megawatt sits a chain of sub-scale counterparties, the powered-shell developer, the IPP, the turbine slot, the chip schedule, each handoff a seam where the timeline can tear. The buyer is bankable. The middle is the problem. The platform is the alternative, collapsing the chain into one balance sheet.

Integrated, de-risked cash flows carry a far lower cost of capital than a chain of weak bilaterals could. Scale procurement and fewer coordination failures pile on. The customer’s total cost can fall even as the platform earns a strong return. That is also why the gas gets built. A merchant plant at $2,000 to $3,000/kW cannot clear against a capacity cap of $333.44/MW-day, well short of the ~$500 it needs, but a sponsor holding the hyperscaler’s contract underwrites it off-grid.

This is business model innovation. The margin lives in the cost of capital. Whoever owns the fewest seams and the deepest balance sheet wins.

Comments, questions or things I missed? Send me a note (or hit reply) - I would love to hear from you. Thanks for reading!

Morning Energy is a syndicated note published through Enverus Intelligence. My contributions will also be distributed here. Please note that links frequently lead to content available only to subscribers of Enverus solutions. Please reach out if you have any questions. Thanks! - Ian.