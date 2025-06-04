𝗠𝗲𝘁𝗮 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗖𝗼𝗻𝘀𝘁𝗲𝗹𝗹𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻 𝗮𝗻𝗻𝗼𝘂𝗻𝗰𝗲𝗱 𝗮 𝟮𝟬 𝘆𝗲𝗮𝗿 𝗣𝗣𝗔 𝗳𝗼𝗿 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗼𝘂𝘁𝗽𝘂𝘁 𝗼𝗳 𝗻𝘂𝗰𝗹𝗲𝗮𝗿 𝗽𝗼𝘄𝗲𝗿 𝗳𝗿𝗼𝗺 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗖𝗹𝗶𝗻𝘁𝗼𝗻 𝗖𝗹𝗲𝗮𝗻 𝗘𝗻𝗲𝗿𝗴𝘆 𝗖𝗲𝗻𝘁𝗲𝗿.

𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗱𝗲𝗮𝗹 𝗽𝘂𝘁𝘀 𝗲𝘅𝗽𝗹𝗶𝗰𝗶𝘁 𝘃𝗮𝗹𝘂𝗲 - 𝗽𝗲𝗿𝗵𝗮𝗽𝘀 $𝟭.𝟱 𝗯𝗶𝗹𝗹𝗶𝗼𝗻 - 𝗼𝗻 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝟮𝟰/𝟳 𝗹𝗼𝘄-𝗰𝗮𝗿𝗯𝗼𝗻 𝗲𝗻𝘃𝗶𝗿𝗼𝗻𝗺𝗲𝗻𝘁𝗮𝗹 𝗮𝘁𝘁𝗿𝗶𝗯𝘂𝘁𝗲𝘀 of this power and effectively replaces the Illinois Zero Emission Credit (ZEC) program set to expire mid-2027. In effect, the PPA is a privatization of the ZEC.

$𝟭.𝟱 𝗯𝗶𝗹𝗹𝗶𝗼𝗻? The ZEC program compensates plants for their carbon-free electricity generation and effectively puts a price on that attribute. For the year June 1 2024 to May 31, 2025, 𝗭𝗘𝗖 𝗽𝗿𝗶𝗰𝗲𝘀 𝘄𝗲𝗿𝗲 $𝟵.𝟯𝟴/𝗠𝗪𝗵 according to "Zero Emission Standard Final Payment Calculation Notice" published by the Illinois Power Agency (IPA). For 20 years at ~85% capacity factor that would be ~$1.5 billion.

The deal is similar to Microsoft’s 20 year PPA the launch the Crane Clean Energy Center and restart Three Mile Island Unit 1 (TMI1). In neither case is a data center expected to be co-located on the site.

In both the TMI1 and Clinton cases 𝗲𝗻𝘁𝗶𝘁𝗶𝗲𝘀 (𝗠𝗘𝗧𝗔 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗠𝗶𝗰𝗿𝗼𝘀𝗼𝗳𝘁) 𝘁𝗵𝗮𝘁 𝘃𝗮𝗹𝘂𝗲 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗹𝗼𝘄 𝗰𝗮𝗿𝗯𝗼𝗻 𝟮𝟰/𝟳 𝗽𝗼𝘄𝗲𝗿 𝗺𝗼𝘀𝘁 - 𝗯𝗲𝗰𝗮𝘂𝘀𝗲 𝗼𝗳 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗱𝗲𝗺𝗮𝗻𝗱𝘀 𝗼𝗳 𝘁𝗵𝗲𝗶𝗿 𝗱𝗮𝘁𝗮 𝗰𝗲𝗻𝘁𝗲𝗿 𝗴𝗿𝗼𝘄𝘁𝗵 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝘀𝘂𝘀𝘁𝗮𝗶𝗻𝗮𝗯𝗶𝗹𝗶𝘁𝘆 𝗴𝗼𝗮𝗹𝘀 - 𝗮𝗿𝗲 𝘄𝗶𝗹𝗹𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝘁𝗼 𝗽𝗮𝘆 for that attribute at a sufficiently high price to restart or extend the life of a plant that might otherwise close.

Not a bad market outcome.