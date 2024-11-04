𝙒𝙝𝙖𝙩 𝙘𝙖𝙪𝙜𝙝𝙩 𝙢𝙮 𝙖𝙩𝙩𝙚𝙣𝙩𝙞𝙤𝙣?

Microsoft has entered into an agreement with Ebb Carbon for 1,333 tons of CO₂ removal with options for an additional to 350,000 tons over ten years, signaling confidence in Ebb Carbon’s ocean-based, verifiable marine carbon dioxide removal (mCDR) technology.

𝙒𝙝𝙮 𝙞𝙩 𝙢𝙖𝙩𝙩𝙚𝙧𝙨?

• Carbon Dioxide Removal (CDR) credits have consistently priced above $1,000 per ton, underscoring both the challenges of direct CO₂ removal and the high value placed on technologies capable of removing previously emitted carbon.

• This marks a significant step toward scaling Ebb Carbon's technology. The initial phase will deliver 1,333 tons of CO₂ removal, with Microsoft holding an option to secure up to an additional 350,000 tons over the next decade.

• Ebb Carbon's technology harnesses the ocean's natural capacity for CO₂ capture, offering a pathway to scalable, large-scale carbon removal. By increasing seawater alkalinity through electrochemical processes, Ebb Carbon enables the ocean to absorb more atmospheric CO₂ and store it as stable bicarbonate ions, providing a long-lasting solution for carbon storage.