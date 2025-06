๐™’๐™๐™–๐™ฉ ๐™˜๐™–๐™ช๐™œ๐™๐™ฉ ๐™ข๐™ฎ ๐™–๐™ฉ๐™ฉ๐™š๐™ฃ๐™ฉ๐™ž๐™ค๐™ฃ?

Microsoft has entered into an agreement with Ebb Carbon for 1,333 tons of COโ‚‚ removal with options for an additional to 350,000 tons over ten years, signaling confidence in Ebb Carbonโ€™s ocean-based, verifiable marine carbon dioxide removal (mCDR) technology.

๐™’๐™๐™ฎ ๐™ž๐™ฉ ๐™ข๐™–๐™ฉ๐™ฉ๐™š๐™ง๐™จ?

โ€ขย ย Carbon Dioxide Removal (CDR) credits have consistently priced above $1,000 per ton, underscoring both the challenges of direct COโ‚‚ removal and the high value placed on technologies capable of removing previously emitted carbon.

โ€ขย ย This marks a significant step toward scaling Ebb Carbon's technology. The initial phase will deliver 1,333 tons of COโ‚‚ removal, with Microsoft holding an option to secure up to an additional 350,000 tons over the next decade.

โ€ขย ย Ebb Carbon's technology harnesses the ocean's natural capacity for COโ‚‚ capture, offering a pathway to scalable, large-scale carbon removal. By increasing seawater alkalinity through electrochemical processes, Ebb Carbon enables the ocean to absorb more atmospheric COโ‚‚ and store it as stable bicarbonate ions, providing a long-lasting solution for carbon storage.