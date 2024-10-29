𝙒𝙝𝙖𝙩 𝙘𝙖𝙪𝙜𝙝𝙩 𝙢𝙮 𝙖𝙩𝙩𝙚𝙣𝙩𝙞𝙤𝙣?

"Renewables will be built for energy and battery storage and gas for capacity." - John Ketchum, Chairman, President, and CEO of NextEra Energy describing the relationship between technologies in the power system during the Q3 2024 earnings call.

𝙒𝙝𝙮 𝙞𝙩 𝙢𝙖𝙩𝙩𝙚𝙧𝙨?

The quote describes the changing role of gas to a complement to battery storage, versus a competitor to solar and wind generation.

He noted that "storage has an advantage because it's ready now as it can be paired with renewables at the same interconnect and there are no wait times or permitting hurdles for batteries".

And that as additional gas capacity is added, "we also enable more renewables to come to market as the lowest cost generation source of energy".

Do you agree with John's comments? What role do you see for gas generation?