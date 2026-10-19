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On Energy

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DC Hub
16h

Good framing of the backstop as the swing factor for Tait and Lee County. One thing I'd add to the downside case: PJM's generation queue still holds 134.4 GW of active requests (MFO, not firm MW), with average waits around 29 months (DC Hub (dchub.cloud), as of 2026-10-19). Most of that won't get built, but even a small slice clearing by 2030/31 would stack on top of a 12 GW backstop and push in the same direction as your $217/MW-day case. We track the queue live here if useful: https://dchub.cloud/connect

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