1 GW of New Nuclear for New York?

Governor Kathy Hochul has directed the New York Power Authority (NYPA) to develop at least 1 gigawatt of new nuclear capacity, according to the Wall Street Journal. That would expand the state’s current nuclear fleet—currently 3.3 GW, operated by Constellation Energy—by nearly 30%.

Hochul has the authority to enforce this directive through her control of NYPA’s board appointments, oversight of key energy agencies, and influence over permitting and public funding priorities.

The directive looks analogous to Renewable Portfolio Standards (RPS) which have driven wind and solar growth by setting binding clean energy targets. But instead of requiring a percentage of renewable generation from private utilities, this directive tasks a public power agency with delivering a specific amount of firm, zero-carbon energy—nuclear—through state-backed action.