onEnergy

onEnergy

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jimmy Fortuna's avatar
Jimmy Fortuna
5d

That'll get them halfway back to where they were before closing Indian Point...

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Ian Nieboer
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 Ian Nieboer
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture