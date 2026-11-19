RE+ is the biggest clean energy show in North America: 37,000 people and 1,325 exhibitors last year, hawking solar, batteries, wind, microgrids, EV chargers and the wires in between. Developers, utilities, equipment makers and their bankers all make the trip to Vegas. With AI infrastructure stocks selling off since the midterms, I expect the hardest question on the floor to be simple: prove the load.

Utilities walk into Vegas short on chips. Duke ended 2025 at 14.8% FFO-to-debt, just under the 15% Moody’s sets for its Baa2 rating, and its $103 billion plan needs roughly $10 billion of equity from 2027 to 2030. Dominion, now merging with NextEra, ended 2025 about 100 bps above its Moody’s downgrade trigger. The Nov. 3 midterms add pressure: governors appoint most state commissioners, who set allowed returns and decide who pays for large loads.

So utilities are stretching the bankroll. Sempra says its $65 billion plan needs no new common equity, and Entergy has more than 40% of its 2027 to 2030 equity need contracted. Both plans assume regulators keep paying. I expect new commissioners and thin credit cushions to test each load forecast behind the capex, and utilities that bring verified data center load and real scenarios to the hearing should get their plans through first.

Four of our analysts are presenting work that answers those questions. Brynna Foley covers large-load utility rates, where terms keep tightening: Dominion’s GS-5 rate bills large loads for 85% of contracted transmission and distribution capacity, used or not, and FERC sent most of PJM’s large-load plan back in October. Thomas Mulvihill makes the case for solar, storage and gas at AI campuses, where a 1 GW site behind the meter energizes in 30 months against 72 on the grid. Adam Robinson asks what binds geothermal, with lease bids up 12x since 2021 on technology that still has to prove water loss, reservoir temperature and rig supply.

Juan Arteaga closes Thursday with interactive market modeling of the Lower 48. Our capacity expansion adds 1,080 GW through 2050, with wind and solar at 88% of installed capacity in the West and 14% in the Southeast. When a commissioner asks what happens if the load arrives late, that is the answer worth having.

If you are at RE+, come find us at booth C7044 or book a meeting with the team.

Comments, questions or things I missed? Send me a note (or hit reply) - I would love to hear from you. Thanks for reading!

Morning Energy is a syndicated note published through Enverus Intelligence. My contributions will also be distributed here. Please note that links frequently lead to content available only to subscribers of Enverus solutions. Please reach out if you have any questions. Thanks! - Ian.