I am in California this week for a series of meetings and an event and I am looking forward to what I will hear from the people in the room—where things are heading, what’s holding up under pressure, and what new themes might surface that I have not thought about yet.

A few ideas/questions I am thinking about going into the conversations:

How is the OBBBA impacting behavior? Our team has done a lot of work on the spreadsheet economics, but how are folks changing course in their business? What is proving to be surprisingly resilient? What might be emerging from the background? What is suffering?

What are expectations for load growth? Realism is creeping into many recent conversations (some of the forecasts from PJM and ERCOT still look… optimistic), but have expectations fulling been reset? Where are the outlier region and, more importantly, what are the outlier thesis’s?

What’s up with gas? Gas fired generation assets are making headlines (and deals). Does this theme have further to go, or are are we in the late innings here? What other technologies are starting to get mindshare?

AI. How people using it? What has them excited/disappointed? What do they wish we were doing with it? Who do they admire and who should I follow?