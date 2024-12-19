𝙒𝙝𝙖𝙩 𝙘𝙖𝙪𝙜𝙝𝙩 𝙢𝙮 𝙖𝙩𝙩𝙚𝙣𝙩𝙞𝙤𝙣? Today’s market sell-off following Powell’s comments that “moving forward we are moving slower” on rate cuts, and it's implications for energy.

𝙒𝙝𝙮 𝙞𝙩 𝙢𝙖𝙩𝙩𝙚𝙧𝙨? A slower pace of rate cuts dampens the post-election buzz around the energy sector. Renewables, being particularly sensitive to interest rates, face their first significant post-election headwind with today's news.

Is this a momentary setback or the start of a broader shift in the investment outlook?

𝘿𝙚𝙩𝙖𝙞𝙡𝙨:

Renewables are generally sensitive to higher interest rates. Reasons include:

• Capital-Intensive Projects: Renewables like wind and solar require significant upfront investment, making them highly sensitive to financing costs.

• Higher Borrowing Costs: Rising interest rates increase the cost of loans, directly impacting project economics and investment attractiveness.

• Competitive Pressure: Higher rates can make renewables less appealing compared to other investments, potentially slowing new project development.