𝙒𝙝𝙖𝙩 𝙘𝙖𝙪𝙜𝙝𝙩 𝙢𝙮 𝙖𝙩𝙩𝙚𝙣𝙩𝙞𝙤𝙣?

Oil and gas development was highlighted by SPP for creating "higher-than-average load growth" in New Mexico (northern Delaware) and North Dakota (the Williston).

Not mentioned were hotspots (see the map) around Oklahoma City, Tulsa and Amarillo, major intersection points for fibre and a large number of data center and crypto sites.

𝙒𝙝𝙮 𝙞𝙩 𝙢𝙖𝙩𝙩𝙚𝙧𝙨?

• US load growth is barely visible at a macro scale, but is becoming very obvious at a micro scale.

• SPP's comment were in it's 2024 Integrated Transmission Planning Assessment. The load growth hotspots are a major factor in the recommended transmission projects.

In short, grid level investment is already being significantly influenced by load growth BEFORE load growth is clearly visible at the macro scale.