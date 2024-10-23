Energy Dome announced today it has secured a supply contract with Alliant Energy for the Columbia Energy Storage Project in Wisconsin, featuring its 20MW/200MWh CO2 Battery, capable of powering 18,000 homes for 10 hours.

Energy Dome’s CO2 battery stores energy by compressing and expanding carbon dioxide in a closed-loop system, providing efficient and scalable long-duration energy storage without emitting CO2.

Potential advantages over compressed air energy storage (CAES) include higher energy density, better thermal efficiency, and greater geographic flexibility than compressed air storage.

Competing technologies at this duration include:

Pumped Hydro, Flow Batteries, and CAES: Established long-duration storage options with scalability but limited by geographic, cost, or efficiency constraints. Emerging Technologies: Thermal storage, hydrogen storage, and gravity-based systems are gaining traction for long-duration storage but face infrastructure and efficiency challenges. Lithium-Ion and Solid-State Batteries: Advancements in battery technology aim to extend storage durations, though they remain costlier for long-duration applications compared to newer alternatives.

What do you see as the key advantages and disadvantages of Energy Dome’s CO2 battery compared to alternative long-duration storage technologies?