๐™’๐™๐™–๐™ฉ ๐™˜๐™–๐™ช๐™œ๐™๐™ฉ ๐™ข๐™ฎ ๐™–๐™ฉ๐™ฉ๐™š๐™ฃ๐™ฉ๐™ž๐™ค๐™ฃ?

Texas' potential to spark demand for new US nuclear construction and catalyze a renaissance in the industry.ย

๐™’๐™๐™ฎ ๐™ž๐™ฉ ๐™ข๐™–๐™ฉ๐™ฉ๐™š๐™ง๐™จ?

US Nuclear assets have struggled in spite of its attributes as the only large, low carbon, dispatchable, long duration generation technology that has been deployed at scale. What I heard and saw at this week's Texas Nuclear Summit (hosted by the Texas Nuclear Alliance) suggests we are close to "a catalyst moment" that could restart growth in the industry.ย

A full room at the Texas Nuclear Summit

๐˜ฟ๐™š๐™ฉ๐™–๐™ž๐™ก๐™จ:

โ€ขย ย Big tech is driving change, signing agreements to restart facilities like Three Mile Island and investing in SMR technology. Yet, a wave of new nuclear construction remains on the horizon.

โ€ขย ย Barriers such as financing, proper valuation of nuclear's environmental and reliability benefits, labor shortages, and cost uncertainties hinder progress.

โ€ขย ย Texas is well-positioned for new nuclear development, fueled by acute load demand (led by data centers), the availability of natural gas as a bridge technology, and strong political interest in supporting the sector.

โ€ขย ย The biggest challenge appears to be FOAK (โ€œFirst of a kindโ€) risk, or the "first in a long time", hurdle. Overcoming this with an effective mechanism could be the catalyst to reignite the industry.

๐™‡๐™ž๐™ฃ๐™ ๐™จ:

โ€ขย ย Texas Advanced Nuclear Reactor Working Group Report