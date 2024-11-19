𝙒𝙝𝙖𝙩 𝙘𝙖𝙪𝙜𝙝𝙩 𝙢𝙮 𝙖𝙩𝙩𝙚𝙣𝙩𝙞𝙤𝙣?

Texas' potential to spark demand for new US nuclear construction and catalyze a renaissance in the industry.

𝙒𝙝𝙮 𝙞𝙩 𝙢𝙖𝙩𝙩𝙚𝙧𝙨?

US Nuclear assets have struggled in spite of its attributes as the only large, low carbon, dispatchable, long duration generation technology that has been deployed at scale. What I heard and saw at this week's Texas Nuclear Summit (hosted by the Texas Nuclear Alliance) suggests we are close to "a catalyst moment" that could restart growth in the industry.

A full room at the Texas Nuclear Summit

𝘿𝙚𝙩𝙖𝙞𝙡𝙨:

• Big tech is driving change, signing agreements to restart facilities like Three Mile Island and investing in SMR technology. Yet, a wave of new nuclear construction remains on the horizon.

• Barriers such as financing, proper valuation of nuclear's environmental and reliability benefits, labor shortages, and cost uncertainties hinder progress.

• Texas is well-positioned for new nuclear development, fueled by acute load demand (led by data centers), the availability of natural gas as a bridge technology, and strong political interest in supporting the sector.

• The biggest challenge appears to be FOAK (“First of a kind”) risk, or the "first in a long time", hurdle. Overcoming this with an effective mechanism could be the catalyst to reignite the industry.

𝙇𝙞𝙣𝙠𝙨:

• Texas Advanced Nuclear Reactor Working Group Report