On Energy

On Energy

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Walter and Shirley Nieboer's avatar
Walter and Shirley Nieboer
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Very well articulated and a must read for those wondering about the future for young people trying to enter the workforce. Rather than seeing AI as a replacement tool for hiring it needs to be embraced and used to enhance ones skills.

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