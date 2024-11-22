𝙒𝙝𝙖𝙩 𝙘𝙖𝙪𝙜𝙝𝙩 𝙢𝙮 𝙖𝙩𝙩𝙚𝙣𝙩𝙞𝙤𝙣?

The Future of Energy, as discussed at the Houston Energy Summit 2024, hosted by Salesforce and Deloitte Digital. Special thanks to Jason Olbekson for the invitation to speak and Mike Bechtel for a great opening presentation.

The energy industry is at the center of AI, as a provider of the energy to feed this technology, and as rich environment to apply this technology. The industry's future of energy is bright!



A few ideas I left with from Mike's talk:

Embracing the Future: Act early in the face of exponential growth; recognize AI as "cognitive automation" and a tool for reducing mundane tasks ("less muck, more magic").

AI Potential & Challenges: Companies focus on cost efficiency (90%) over true innovation (1%); success depends on quality inputs ("garbage in = garbage squared") and strategic foundations like Shutterstock's GenAI model.

Innovation Perspective: Invention converts money to ideas, while innovation turns ideas into profit; prompt engineering bridges engineering and liberal arts for new, transformative applications.

My comments focused on three themes with the underlying message that “The Future is Bright for Energy”: