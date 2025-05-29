The Pace of Power

This week we take a “meandering” but connected journey through some of today’s most pressing energy issues:
China vs. U.S. Power Dynamics:
China has rapidly outpaced the U.S. in electricity generation, producing over 10,000 TWh in 2024—more than double U.S. output. While China continues to build coal, it’s also scaling renewables faster, shifting away from fossil fuels at a quicker pace than the U.S.
Natural Gas and the "Clean Fuel" Debate:
The U.S. has made major emissions gains by switching from coal to gas, but methane leakage and regional differences in gas use complicate the “clean” label. North America’s vast, cheap gas resources and infrastructure give it a unique advantage.
Lithium & DLE Innovation:
A major lithium royalty milestone was reached in Arkansas, with a 2.5% rate approved for Smackover brine projects. With 22,000 tons/year planned from one project alone, U.S. DLE efforts could reshape global lithium supply—especially if lower-concentration brines can become economically viable.
