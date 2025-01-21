𝙒𝙝𝙖𝙩 𝙘𝙖𝙪𝙜𝙝𝙩 𝙢𝙮 𝙖𝙩𝙩𝙚𝙣𝙩𝙞𝙤𝙣? The “Unleashing America Energy” Executive Order issued following President Trump’s inauguration.

𝙒𝙝𝙮 𝙞𝙩 𝙢𝙖𝙩𝙩𝙚𝙧𝙨? The policy aims to strengthen U.S. energy leadership and security by promoting domestic resource development, safeguarding consumer choice in energy and goods, ensuring transparent, law-grounded regulations, and prioritizing economic growth, innovation, and national interests.

A few policy themes in the Executive Order:

• 𝘊𝘰𝘮𝘱𝘳𝘦𝘩𝘦𝘯𝘴𝘪𝘷𝘦 𝘙𝘦𝘷𝘪𝘦𝘸 𝘰𝘧 𝘌𝘯𝘦𝘳𝘨𝘺-𝘉𝘶𝘳𝘥𝘦𝘯𝘪𝘯𝘨 𝘗𝘰𝘭𝘪𝘤𝘪𝘦𝘴: Agencies are required to identify regulations, policies, and actions that hinder domestic energy resource development, with a focus on critical sectors like oil, natural gas, coal, biofuels, and nuclear energy, as well as consumer choice for vehicles and appliances.

• 𝘔𝘢𝘯𝘥𝘢𝘵𝘦𝘥 𝘈𝘤𝘵𝘪𝘰𝘯 𝘗𝘭𝘢𝘯𝘴 𝘧𝘰𝘳 𝘙𝘦𝘧𝘰𝘳𝘮: Within 30 days, agencies must develop and begin implementing plans to suspend, revise, or rescind identified burdensome policies. This ensures rapid and coordinated action to align regulations with the administration's energy goals, preventing delays and ensuring consistency across government entities.

• 𝘐𝘯𝘵𝘦𝘨𝘳𝘢𝘵𝘪𝘰𝘯 𝘸𝘪𝘵𝘩 𝘓𝘦𝘨𝘢𝘭 𝘚𝘵𝘳𝘢𝘵𝘦𝘨𝘺: Agencies must notify the Attorney General of actions taken, allowing the Attorney General to inform courts and seek stays or other relief in ongoing litigation. This legal coordination ensures that regulatory and legal actions are aligned, preventing conflicting outcomes and enabling efficient resolution of cases that impede energy policy objectives.

Industries Likely to Benefit:

• 𝘍𝘰𝘴𝘴𝘪𝘭 𝘍𝘶𝘦𝘭𝘴 (𝘖𝘪𝘭, 𝘕𝘢𝘵𝘶𝘳𝘢𝘭 𝘎𝘢𝘴, 𝘢𝘯𝘥 𝘊𝘰𝘢𝘭): With a focus on removing undue regulatory burdens, these industries are expected to see streamlined permitting, reduced legal obstacles, and increased opportunities for exploration and production on federal lands and waters.

• 𝘕𝘶𝘤𝘭𝘦𝘢𝘳 𝘌𝘯𝘦𝘳𝘨𝘺: The policy’s inclusion of nuclear energy as a priority resource signals support for its development, potentially easing licensing and regulatory requirements, and encouraging investment in advanced nuclear technologies.

• 𝘊𝘳𝘪𝘵𝘪𝘤𝘢𝘭 𝘔𝘪𝘯𝘦𝘳𝘢𝘭𝘴 𝘢𝘯𝘥 𝘔𝘪𝘯𝘪𝘯𝘨: Industries involved in mining rare earth elements and other critical minerals will benefit from a reduction in barriers that currently limit domestic production, enhancing supply chain security and fostering growth in related sectors.

Source | USGS

• 𝘏𝘺𝘥𝘳𝘰𝘱𝘰𝘸𝘦𝘳 𝘢𝘯𝘥 𝘉𝘪𝘰𝘧𝘶𝘦𝘭𝘴: These sectors will gain from efforts to identify and revise policies that impede development, supporting renewable energy sources within the broader energy strategy.