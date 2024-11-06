𝙒𝙝𝙖𝙩 𝙘𝙖𝙪𝙜𝙝𝙩 𝙢𝙮 𝙖𝙩𝙩𝙚𝙣𝙩𝙞𝙤𝙣?

Trump is set to return to the White House, bringing his "America First" approach to energy policy, prioritizing fossil fuel production, deregulation, and energy independence.

𝙒𝙝𝙮 𝙞𝙩 𝙢𝙖𝙩𝙩𝙚𝙧𝙨?

Energy legislation and policy from Biden’s administration now face the possible revision of either their application or underlying directives. A few examples:

• The ~$2 Trillion of bills that influence and support energy were passed under Biden: the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA), the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law (BIL) & the CHIPS and Science Act. Will there be any amendment to these bills or how they are implemented?

• The EPA’s new standards for power plant emissions, passed in April 2024, which aims to reduce power sector carbon emissions by 90% through carbon capture technologies. This negatively impacts the use of natural gas for baseload power needed serve AI and ensure grid reliability. Does this change in support of natural gas?

• State Primacy for Class VI Wells: States with primacy can tailor the permitting process to their specific geologic and regulatory contexts, potentially expediting project approvals and fostering local expertise in CO₂ sequestration. States like Texas, West Virginia and Arizona are seeking primacy, while North Dakota, Wyoming and Louisiana already have it. Will States get a greater say in energy related policy making?

What do you predict will be the most significant shifts in energy under Trump?