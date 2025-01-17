𝙒𝙝𝙖𝙩 𝙘𝙖𝙪𝙜𝙝𝙩 𝙢𝙮 𝙖𝙩𝙩𝙚𝙣𝙩𝙞𝙤𝙣? TSMC shared an eye-catching forecast during its earnings call this week: revenue from AI accelerators is expected to double in 2025, following a tripling in 2024. The company projects AI accelerator revenue to grow at a mid-40% CAGR over the next five years.

𝙒𝙝𝙮 𝙞𝙩 𝙢𝙖𝙩𝙩𝙚𝙧𝙨? AI is a major driver of power demand from data centers, and TSMC, as the world's largest and most advanced semiconductor foundry, is at the heart of this trend. With a commanding 64% share of the global pure-play foundry market (as of Q3’24), TSMC serves industry giants like Apple, NVIDIA, AMD, and Qualcomm.

The revenue projections also highlight the scale of power demand required to support the products TSMC manufactures. For instance, NVIDIA’s flagship A100 and H100 GPUs—key to data center, AI, and high-performance computing applications—are built using TSMC's cutting-edge process nodes.