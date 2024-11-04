Dominion’s Q3 2024 call included plenty of discussion on data centers, load growth in Virginia, and the implications for the future.

𝙒𝙝𝙖𝙩 𝙘𝙖𝙪𝙜𝙝𝙩 𝙢𝙮 𝙖𝙩𝙩𝙚𝙣𝙩𝙞𝙤𝙣?

Robert Blue, Chair, President & Chief Executive Officer of Dominion noted: “we have data center demand of over 21 gigawatts as of July 2024, which compares to around 16 gigawatts as of July 2023. These contracted amounts do not contemplate the many data center projects that are in development phase, and have not yet reached a point in the service connection process or a contract is executed”.

