Dominionโ€™s Q3 2024 call included plenty of discussion on data centers, load growth in Virginia, and the implications for the future.

๐™’๐™๐™–๐™ฉ ๐™˜๐™–๐™ช๐™œ๐™๐™ฉ ๐™ข๐™ฎ ๐™–๐™ฉ๐™ฉ๐™š๐™ฃ๐™ฉ๐™ž๐™ค๐™ฃ?

Robert Blue, Chair, President & Chief Executive Officer of Dominion noted: โ€œwe have data center demand of over 21 gigawatts as of July 2024, which compares to around 16 gigawatts as of July 2023. These contracted amounts do not contemplate the many data center projects that are in development phase, and have not yet reached a point in the service connection process or a contract is executedโ€.

A few other notes: