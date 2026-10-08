On Energy

On Energy

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
DC Hub's avatar
DC Hub
5d

The behind-the-meter timing gap is the part I'd weigh most: if on-site supply can energize roughly 3.5 years sooner, that explains why developers accept the higher cost. On DC Hub's Data Center Power Index (dchub.cloud), as of Oct 9, the PJM metros we score are all AVOID, with Ashburn at 20, Chicago at 21 and Columbus at 19.4, which is the grid-connected constraint pushing projects that way. Curious whether your 6 GW load view changes where you expect the next PJM build to cluster.

Reply
Share
2 replies by Ian Nieboer and others
2 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Ian Nieboer · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture