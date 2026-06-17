On Energy

On Energy

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Brett J. Phipps's avatar
Brett J. Phipps
2d

Great insights. Thank you for sharing. I believe tribal knowledge is a core pillar in developing a position. The "Potter and the Clay" approach leads to a position that allows the author to take a stand behind the message.

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