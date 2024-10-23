Will EQT get credit?



EQT Corporation announced it has achieved its net-zero Scope 1 and Scope 2 greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions target, ahead of its 2025 goal.



This is an achievement worthy of celebration, even if some may have critiques of the approach.



How they achieved net-zero:



Methane and emission reductions: EQT reduced Scope 1 GHG emissions intensity by 35% year-over-year and earned a “Gold Standard” rating from the UN’s Oil & Gas Methane Partnership for aggressive methane reduction efforts.



Technological innovation and efficiency: The company eliminated 100% of natural gas-powered pneumatic devices, reducing annual CO₂ emissions by more than 300,000 metric tons .



Water recycling and carbon sequestration projects: EQT recycled 96% of produced water and entered a forest management partnership in West Virginia, creating verifiable carbon sequestration projects to further offset emissions .



How will the market respond? What should other emitters learn from EQT's strategy?

Read the company’s announcement here: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/eqt-achieves-its-net-zero-scope-1-and-scope-2-ghg-emissions-target-ahead-of-2025-goal-302285107.html?tc=eml_cleartime