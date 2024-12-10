𝙒𝙝𝙖𝙩 𝙘𝙖𝙪𝙜𝙝𝙩 𝙢𝙮 𝙖𝙩𝙩𝙚𝙣𝙩𝙞𝙤𝙣?

The flashy announcement of “Wonder Valley”, a proposed 7.5 GW (5.6 GW of IT load) data center industrial park near Grande Prairie Alberta.

𝙒𝙝𝙮 𝙞𝙩 𝙢𝙖𝙩𝙩𝙚𝙧𝙨?

The hype - are we in the data center bubble phase?

The latest mega-scale data center announcement comes with a flashy name: “Wonder Valley,” billed as the “largest AI data center industrial park in the world.” It follows a string of high-profile announcements, including Meta’s largest-ever data center in Louisiana last week and Sam Altman’s vision for 5 GW AI-dedicated data centers earlier this year.

Located within Canada’s Greenview Industrial Gateway (GIG)—touted as a leader in net-zero, eco-industrial developments—the project ticks the standard boxes: proximity to stranded natural gas, pipeline infrastructure, water access, and fiber-optic networks. However, the press release also hints at plans to build “an off-grid natural gas and geothermal power infrastructure.” What does that entail? .

As with any booming industry, there comes a point when new announcements start to feel more like buzz than substance. Are we entering that phase in the data center space?

Source | O’Leary Ventures

𝙇𝙞𝙣𝙠𝙨:

• Wonder Valley video

• Wonder Valley Website

• Wonder Valley press release

• Greenview Industrial Gateway