๐™’๐™๐™–๐™ฉ ๐™˜๐™–๐™ช๐™œ๐™๐™ฉ ๐™ข๐™ฎ ๐™–๐™ฉ๐™ฉ๐™š๐™ฃ๐™ฉ๐™ž๐™ค๐™ฃ?

The flashy announcement of โ€œWonder Valleyโ€, a proposed 7.5 GW (5.6 GW of IT load) data center industrial park near Grande Prairie Alberta.

๐™’๐™๐™ฎ ๐™ž๐™ฉ ๐™ข๐™–๐™ฉ๐™ฉ๐™š๐™ง๐™จ?

The hype - are we in the data center bubble phase?

The latest mega-scale data center announcement comes with a flashy name: โ€œWonder Valley,โ€ billed as the โ€œlargest AI data center industrial park in the world.โ€ It follows a string of high-profile announcements, including Metaโ€™s largest-ever data center in Louisiana last week and Sam Altmanโ€™s vision for 5 GW AI-dedicated data centers earlier this year.

Located within Canadaโ€™s Greenview Industrial Gateway (GIG)โ€”touted as a leader in net-zero, eco-industrial developmentsโ€”the project ticks the standard boxes: proximity to stranded natural gas, pipeline infrastructure, water access, and fiber-optic networks. However, the press release also hints at plans to build โ€œan off-grid natural gas and geothermal power infrastructure.โ€ What does that entail? .

As with any booming industry, there comes a point when new announcements start to feel more like buzz than substance. Are we entering that phase in the data center space?

Source | Oโ€™Leary Ventures

๐™‡๐™ž๐™ฃ๐™ ๐™จ:

โ€ข Wonder Valley video

โ€ข Wonder Valley Website

โ€ข Wonder Valley press release

โ€ข Greenview Industrial Gateway